Woman asks neighbour to babysit 4-year-old daughter. He raped her, arrested: Cops

SILCHAR: A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Silchar for raping a four-year-old girl, who was left in his care by her mother, police said on Tuesday. Police said the suspect has been arrested (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the girl’s mother works as a house help and lives in the same building as the accused. Both of them are tenants.

“I took her to that house two days back because there was nobody to look after her in my room. On Monday, she told me that she was tortured and when I saw her private areas, I was shocked to see the injuries,” the mother said.

Raju Deb, the officer in-charge of Silchar’s Rangirkhari police station, said a case had been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the accused arrested.

Cachar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Numal Mahatta said the accused and the victim are from outside the state and lived in the rented house. “The accused is being interrogated. And we are also questioning the other persons in that building that day,” he added.

The incident triggered outrage in the area and saw local residents holding protests over it on Monday and Tuesday, demanding strict punishment for the accused.