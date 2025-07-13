Bhubaneswar, The health condition of the 20-year old college woman student who set herself on fire on the college campus in Balasore over an alleged sexual harassment incident is "highly critical" as she suffered burn injury of around 95 per cent, an official of AIIMS Bhubaneswar said on Sunday. Woman college student who set herself on fire in 'critical' condition: Doctors

The woman was admitted at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday and hospital authorities said that the next 48 hours are vital and the victim is not showing any sign of improvement.

"About 95 per cent of the victim's body has suffered severe burn injuries. Her kidneys and lungs are also affected. She is currently on critical care support," AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas told reporters here on Sunday.

Stating that doctors of multiple departments are engaged in the treatment of the student, Biswas said that her entire body is burnt except for some patches on her face. "At this moment we cannot say anything," he said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit the woman college student at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday to inquire about her health condition, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said after meeting the family members of the victim.

Hospital sources said apart from doctors of the burn department, experts of critical care, surgery, nephrology, and pulmonology are monitoring her health condition around the clock.

Biswas said that the AIIMS Bhubaneswar has every facility to take care of the patient, but nothing can be said at this juncture.

The AIIMS Bhubaneswar has constituted an eight-member expert committee comprising doctors from Anesthesia, Pulmonary medicine, burn and plastic, nephrology and other departments. "The committee can co-opt any other faculty member of any other critical department as and when required," an office order said.

The second-year student of the Integrated B Ed programme of Fakir Mohan College, Balasore on Saturday had set herself on fire demanding action against a teacher who allegedly sexually and mentally harassed her.

The Odisha government on Saturday placed the college principal under suspension as he "failed" to perform his duties in the capacity of principal of the college, an order issued by the Higher Education department said.

Balaore Police arrested the accused teacher Samira Kumar Sahu on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.