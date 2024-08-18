Woman doctor assaulted by drunk man, his family at Mumbai's Sion hospital

A woman resident doctor at Sion hospital, Mumbai, was allegedly assaulted by a patient and his family, all of whom were drunk, on Sunday, reported NDTV. A woman resident doctor at Sion hospital, Mumbai, was allegedly assaulted by a patient and his family on Sunday. (AP Photo)

The attack took place in the hospital at around 3:30 am when the doctor was on duty at the ward, said other resident doctors.

The patient and his family came to the hospital because he had injuries on his face. While he was being treated, the patient and his family started to abuse and threaten the doctor.

The patient and the 5-6 other drunk men with him then physically assaulted the doctor. Sources told NDTV that the doctor also sustained injuries trying to defend herself from them.

This incident comes in the wake of national outrage over the treatment of women doctors, after a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata was raped and murdered during her shift on August 9.

Dr Akshay More, head of the BMC's Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said, "This is an incident of 3:30 in the morning today where a patient and some of his relatives reached the hospital in a drunk condition and got into a fight with the woman resident doctor. It is a matter of great concern that this is happening in Mumbai."

The patient and his family fled the scene after the assault. The doctor has approached Mumbai police and has given her statement at Sion police station and an FIR will be filed soon.

Doctors of BMC MARD were also present at the police station and said that the "alarming incident highlights a significant security failure."

They added, “Our doctors safety is non-negotiable. This situation requires immediate attention and implementation of strict security measures in all hospitals.”