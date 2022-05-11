Woman getting dragged by moving train. Odisha RPF constable saves her life

BHUBANESWAR: A head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Odisha saved a woman at Bhubaneswar railway station when she was about to get trapped between a moving train and the platform on Wednesday morning. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

Head constable Sanatan Munda was on duty at Bhubaneswar railway station, when 18444 Palasa-Cuttack MEMU passenger train arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station’s platform no 3. When the train was leaving the station at 10.10 am, two women passengers, K. Saraswati (58) from Srikakulam and her fellow passenger B. Chandramma, started getting down from the running train. The duo, however, lost balance.

“Munda spotted the duo and realised that a fatal accident was imminent if something was not done. He rushed towards the door of the train and pulled the two women towards the platform. The three of them fell on their backs but this act prevented a major accident. He sustained minor injuries and the two women also had a few bruises,” said the inspector of the Bhubaneswar RPF.

