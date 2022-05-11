Home / India News / Woman getting dragged by moving train. Odisha RPF constable saves her life
Woman getting dragged by moving train. Odisha RPF constable saves her life

Head constable Sanatan Munda of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed towards the door of the train and pulled the woman towards the platform when she was about to get trapped between the moving train and the platform.
RPF head constable Sanatan Munda sustained minor injuries, but a major accident was prevented. (Video grab)
Updated on May 11, 2022 10:08 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: A head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Odisha saved a woman at Bhubaneswar railway station when she was about to get trapped between a moving train and the platform on Wednesday morning. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

Head constable Sanatan Munda was on duty at Bhubaneswar railway station, when 18444 Palasa-Cuttack MEMU passenger train arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station’s platform no 3. When the train was leaving the station at 10.10 am, two women passengers, K. Saraswati (58) from Srikakulam and her fellow passenger B. Chandramma, started getting down from the running train. The duo, however, lost balance.

“Munda spotted the duo and realised that a fatal accident was imminent if something was not done. He rushed towards the door of the train and pulled the two women towards the platform. The three of them fell on their backs but this act prevented a major accident. He sustained minor injuries and the two women also had a few bruises,” said the inspector of the Bhubaneswar RPF.

