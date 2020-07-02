Woman, her two daughters found dead near railway tracks, cops suspect suicide

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:18 IST

A 30-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 5 and 6, were found dead at the railway tracks in east Delhi’s Mandawali early on Thursday morning. Police suspect that the woman and her daughters might have come under the wheels of a train. Their mutilated bodies were spotted by passersby, who also saw the woman’s one-year-old son sitting beside the bodies, with minor injuries. Investigators suspect that it might be a case of suicide as the woman and her husband had had a fight last night.

According to the police, a call was received around 3.40am on Thursday, which reported that the bodies of a woman and two children were lying near the railway track close to Mandawali Railway Station. A police team immediately reached the spot and found the three bodies to be mutilated..

“A boy, around one year old, was found sitting next to the bodies with minor injuries. All the three dead bodies were removed, as per Covid-19 guidelines, and shifted to GTB Hospital for post mortem examination. The child was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, “ said a senior officer.

The officer said, with the help of locals and passersby, the woman was identified and her husband alerted about the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Kumar said a preliminary probe has revealed that the couple often used to fight. “On Wednesday night also, the woman had left her house after a similar altercation with her husband. She had taken her children along. Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. CCTV footages from the area is also being checked to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is in progress and we are contacting the couple’s family members to get more details,” the DCP said.

Contacted, clinical psychologist Rajat Mitra said, it is important for the society to understand that woman facing marital trauma and other emotional disturbances needs immediate help. The society must create institutions if we have to prevent unfortunate incidents like this.

“Suicidal feelings are not permanent and go away once we get help and discuss it with someone close to us. Several professionals and NGOs offer free help. Our society must do everything to provide support to women in distress, for example through education in schools and workshops. Men should be more sensitive and societal institutions must be upgraded to handle such poignant issues without delay,” he said.

Mitra further said in such cases mothers usually kill themselves along with their children because they worry about their child’s future after she is gone.

“But trauma of such incidents scar the child for life. In case of older children who survive, he or she maybe left with survival guilt. In many cases such trauma manifests itself permanently,” Mitra added.