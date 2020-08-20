Woman lived with father’s dead body for 2 days; rerun of what family had done earlier

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:51 IST

A 56-year-old woman was staying with the dead body of her octogenarian father for at least two days till police recovered the body on Wednesday morning. The neighbours had complained of a foul smell coming from the house at Behala in south-west Kolkata, the police said.

Police and neighbours said that the incident was an eerie rerun of what the family members did twice, a year ago.

In February, when Debasis Chatterjee, 47, died, the old couple and their daughter didn’t inform the police about their son’s death. The police recovered the partially decomposed body of their son.

Later, in July 2019, Chaya Chatterjee, 82, Rabindranath Chatterjee’s wife, died. The old man and his daughter didn’t inform the police and were staying with it until the police recovered the body.

“On Wednesday morning we recovered the body of 86-year-old Rabindranath Chatterjee. He must have died two to three days ago. The neighbours informed us as they were getting a foul smell from the house,” said a senior officer of the local police station.

The police said that while the woman, Nilanjana Chatterjee, was mentally challenged, her father was bed-ridden for more than a year. The police have sent the woman to a hospital.

“This was not the first time that the family had lived with the corpses of their kin until the bodies started decomposing. So when the neighbours got a rotting smell from the house they were sure that something has happened and immediately informed the police,” said Sandip Malakar, a local resident.

While the son, Debasis Chatterjee, used to work as a security guard and a courier boy for some time, he was unemployed during the time of his death. The family used to run on Rabindranath Chatterjee’s retirement benefits.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. We have seen the family members dying one by one. The woman, Nilanjana Chatterjee, was mentally challenged and didn’t understand that her mother had died,” said Uttam Saha, another resident.

Last year, the local police had contributed some money to the family to help them.