Woman, lover accused of killing former’s husband convicted by Bengal court

A district court in Bengal on Thursday found Manua Majumdar (30), a homemaker and her lover, Ajit Roy (28), guilty of murdering Manua’s husband Anupam Singha in May 2017.

Manua and Ajit were found guilty under IPC Section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) by the fourth fast track court in Barasat.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on Friday.

On May 3, two years ago, Ajit hit Anupam (36) on the head with an iron rod and then slashed his veins with a knife to kill him. But before that he shoved the rod in Sinha’s mouth and telephoned Manua so that she could hear his final shrieks over the phone.

The murder was committed in the house where the couple lived in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district about 25 km from Kolkata.

Anupam Singha, who worked for a travel agency hailed from Bangladesh, but had settled in Barasat. Anupam and Manua tied the knot in 2016.

“I want extreme punishment for the accused. They took away my only son. It should deter others from such sinister designs in future,” said Anupam’s father Jagadish Singha, who came to the court from Bangladesh on Thursday.

The chargesheet was submitted 86 days after the arrests were made. More than two dozen witnesses deposed in the case.

Initially, Manua Majumdar had even planned to be present during the murder, police officers said.

After Anupam was dead, Ajit cleaned up the house. The next morning, he took a dip in the Hooghly river in Kolkata after throwing his clothes and Anupam’s cell phone into the river.

The next day, the police found Anupam’s body after breaking open the door. Manua Majumdar broke down in tears when she saw her husband’s lifeless body.

Investigators initially suspected foul play when they found Anupam’s gold ring near his body. A professional criminal would not have taken off the ring from the victim’s finger and left it at the crime scene, the police had said.

Manua and Ajit were arrested 13 days after the crime. Manua and Ajit knew each other from their college days and they continued their affair even after her marriage.

“We could understand that Anupam had a troubled relationship with his wife. But we could never imagine such an eventuality. If we could, we would have certainly tried to prevent it,” said Krishanu Ghosh Dastidar, a friend of Anupam’s who was also present in court on Thursday.

The crime triggered such a furore in Barasat that locals slapped posters in the locality and even went around with loudspeakers demanding capital punishment for the accused.

After her arrest in May 2017, Manua Majumdar was cool and composed. She even expressed surprise when a crowd gathered outside the court abusing her and wanted to know what the fuss was about.

Anupam’s mother Kalpana, who was crying inconsolably in the court premises on Thursday, said she never saw any remorse in her daughter-in-law’s eyes in the past two years.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:31 IST