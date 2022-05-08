Woman on way back from wedding shopping among 6 killed in Uttarakhand accidents

MUSSOORIE: Six people died after falling into gorges in two incidents in Kedarnath and near Tehri in the Garhwal region on Sunday, state disaster response force (SDRF) officials said.

In the first incident, five people lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into 250-metre-deep gorge near Safed Pahad in Tota Ghati area on the National Highway in Tehri district, officials said.

A team of state disaster response force (SDRF) descended into the gorge and recovered the bodies and brought them onto the road from where they were handed over to the local police.

The deceased have been identified as Pinki, 25, daughter of Trilok Singh Rana, Pratap Singh, 42, son of Dev Singh, Bhagirathi, 37, wife of Pratap Singh, Vijay, 45, son of Pratap Singh, Manju, 11, daughter of Pratap Singh, all resident of Ban village in Chamoli district.

According to the police, Kumari Pinki’s wedding was scheduled for May 12 and she was going back to her village after shopping for the wedding.

In a separate incident, one pilgrim died after falling into a gorge before Gauri Kund on the way to Kedarnath. His body was recovered by a team of the state disaster response force (SDRF) after a continuous search during the night.

“The deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar Singh, 46, son of Ramesh Saini, resident of Gurgaon, Haryana,” said Nandan Singh Rajwar, district disaster management officer, Rudraprayag.