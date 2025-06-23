Woman sexually harassed, assaulted by ‘intoxicated’ men near Bengaluru; one arrested

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested, physically assaulted, and verbally abused by a group of “intoxicated” men in broad daylight near Bengaluru on Sunday. A 25-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and molested by a group of men near Bengaluru.(Videograb)

The incident has sparked public outrage after chilling CCTV footage emerged online. Police have arrested one accused and launched a manhunt to nab the others.

The attack took place around 5 pm in Renuka Yellamma Layout near Mylasandra Road in Anekal taluk, approximately 12 km from Bengaluru city.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was on her way to buy groceries when she came across a group of men seemingly engaged in a fight. Suddenly, they began hurling abuses, making lewd remarks, and allegedly touching her inappropriately. Despite her efforts to resist, the men allegedly slapped and shoved her.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the men following the woman and attempting to block her path. One of them is seen slapping her as she tries to defend herself.

According to the police, the woman alerted her gym trainer about the incident. He arrived at the scene, helped rescue her, and allegedly struck one of the men who had harassed her.

Accused files counter-complaint against woman, gym trainer

However, the accused filed a counter-complaint, resulting in an assault case being registered against both the woman and the gym trainer.

Shortly after the incident, the group returned and attempted to storm the woman’s residential area, attacking those who had come to her aid. Another video shows them trying to force their way through the gate of what appears to be a housing complex.

Police said that one of the accused has been arrested and that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining men involved in the case.

“All efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused,” PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, we have registered a case of molestation and included sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bannerghatta police station,” the officer added.

With PTI inputs