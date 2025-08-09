Mumbai, A woman tourist from Maharashtra has remained untraceable since landslide and flash floods hit Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, state Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said on Saturday. Woman tourist from Maharashtra still missing in landslide-hit Uttarakhand: Minister

The minister's office in a statement said that 171 out of the 172 tourists from Maharashtra, who were stranded in the Dharali area, could be contacted, and they were all confirmed safe.

"Only one person, Kritika Jain, is still missing, but the authorities are trying to locate her. Efforts are underway to establish contact with the tourist, and the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre has been instructed to conduct a search for her," the statement said.

Of the 171 tourists from Maharashtra, 160 are safe at various locations — 31 are in Matli, six in Jolly Grant, and 123 in Uttarkashi — and have continued their journey as planned. The remaining 11 tourists are safe in Harsil and will be airlifted to safety, it stated.

Mahajan is overseeing the rescue operation on-site in Uttarkashi to ensure the safety of tourists.

The Maharashtra State Emergency Operation Centre is in constant touch with its Uttarakhand counterpart, the district control room, the district emergency operations centre in Uttarkashi, and the National Emergency Response Centre in New Delhi.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is monitoring the situation.

As per information shared by Uttarakhand authorities, the airlift of tourists stranded in Harsil was scheduled for Saturday morning. Army, NDRF, SDRF and local rescue teams are operational in Dharali.

The landslide and floods have damaged roads and disrupted communication networks. Efforts are underway to restore connectivity and basic infrastructure.

A satellite phone has been deployed by IGP Rajeev Swaroop, and the Army has been alerted for immediate response.

The Maharashtra SEOC is coordinating rescue arrangements, updating information, and assisting the concerned families, the statement added.

