e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai

Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said search operations were on for a woman and two girls who fell in the Vakola Nallah in Santacruz East after their houses collapsed at around 11.33 am as heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Heavy rain has left many parts of Mumbai flooded in Tuesday.
Heavy rain has left many parts of Mumbai flooded in Tuesday. (Representative Photo/PTI)
         

A woman and two girls are missing after four people fell into an open drain in Mumbai’s Santacruz East after part of a chawl collapsed into a drain in heavy rain on Tuesday, fire brigade officials said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said search operations were on for a woman and two girls who fell in the Vakola Nallah in Santacruz East after their houses collapsed at around 11.33 am as heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai.

Fire brigade officials said the woman and three girls fell in the drain after two structures adjoining the drain collapsed in torrential downpour.

“One girl was rescued by the Mumbai Police and shifted to VN Desai Hospital, but one woman and two girls are still missing,” said Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale.

A search operation is continuing to locate the three missing persons. Two fire engines and an ambulance were at the spot. The fire brigade has also sought the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the search operations.

tags
top news
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Yousuf not Younis should have been Pak batting coach: Akhtar
Yousuf not Younis should have been Pak batting coach: Akhtar
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In