Monday, Apr 28, 2025
Woman's dress catches fire during 'puja' at home in Maharashtra, dies

PTI |
Apr 28, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Family members rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to burn injuries on early Sunday, said police.

A 48-year-old woman died after suffering severe burn injuries while performing a religious ritual at her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The fire quickly engulfed her clothing, causing severe burn injuries, said police.(Representational image/Unsplash)
The fire quickly engulfed her clothing, causing severe burn injuries, said police.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The woman, Archana Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Kalyan town on Mumbai's outskirts, was lighting lamps near deities during 'puja' at home when her dress accidentally caught fire, according to an officer from the Manpada police station in Dombivli.

The fire quickly engulfed her clothing, causing severe burn injuries to the woman in the incident which took place on Saturday, he said, citing information provided by her husband.

Family members rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to burn injuries on early Sunday, said the officer.

Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a case of accidental death has been registered for now, he added.

Monday, April 28, 2025
