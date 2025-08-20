Bahraich , Two women in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh emerged as local heroes after they risked their lives to fight off crocodiles in separate incidents one saving her five-year-old son and the other rescuing her husband. Women battle crocodiles to save child, husband in separate incidents in UP's Bahraich

The first incident occurred in Dhakiya village in the Khairighat area on Sunday, when a seven-foot-long crocodile dragged a boy, Veeru, into a drain linked to the swollen Ghaghra river.

His mother, Maya, rushed to the spot, hearing his cries.

"My child was trapped in the crocodile's jaws. I jumped in without thinking of my life. The crocodile was pulling him, but I held on to him with all my strength. I had an iron rod and I struck it again and again until it let go," she told reporters.

Divisional Forest Officer of Bahraich, Ram Singh Yadav, confirmed that the child sustained injuries but is now stable.

"Nets have been placed at three points in the drain to capture the crocodile, but it has not been caught yet. People are being made aware not to go near water bodies as crocodiles tend to move into canals and streams during the monsoon," the officer said.

In the second incident in Madhavapur village in the Motipur area, 45-year-old Saifu was crossing the Ramtaliya canal with his wife Surjana and sister-in-law when a crocodile lunged at him, biting his leg.

As Saifu cried for help, Surjana flung her sari into the water, which he grabbed onto. Villagers rushed in and beat the crocodile with sticks until it released him.

Saifu was first treated at a local hospital and later shifted to Bahraich Medical College, where doctors are monitoring his condition.

Forest officials in the Katarniaghat wildlife division said heavy rains have increased water levels in rivers and canals, pushing crocodiles closer to inhabited areas.

Teams have been deployed, and rescue operations for crocodiles are on. People have been strictly advised to avoid going near canals and rivers, an official said.

