Women CM, LoP reflect changing educational landscape: Delhi LG

Addressing the 17th convocation ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University , Saxena remarked, “The time has passed when teachers used to give exams and teach you. Now, time itself will be your teacher. The larger share of women receiving degrees, particularly doctorate degrees, is a sheer indicator of the shifting educational landscape. It is special in the context of Delhi when we have a woman as the chief minister as well as the LoP.”

A total of 24,446 degrees were conferred at the ceremony, including 3,112 postgraduate, 21,222 undergraduate, 12 MPhil and over 100 PhD degrees.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged the students to think beyond personal goals and contribute to nation-building. “The development of the country is not just the responsibility of governments but also of its citizens. Each of us should identify a role, big or small, that we can play in the service of the nation,” she said.

Gupta also praised Saxena for his leadership during challenging times in the capital. “He held Delhi when it was struggling and stood up for the rights of the city. He has worked not only for a good education system, but also for a clean and beautiful Delhi,” she said.

Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasised the need for socially responsible youths. “Whether you become a doctor, engineer or lawyer, your first duty is to be a responsible citizen. We need a generation that not only questions but also offers solutions,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma noted the university’s progress over the past 25 years. “GGSIPU has become more than just an academic institution—it is now a movement of empowerment and inspiration,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Higher Education Secretary Nandini Paliwal, and Indian National Science Academy President Ashutosh Sharma.

Established in 1998 by the Government of NCT of Delhi, GGSIPU is the first university of the capital and is recognised under section 12B of the UGC Act.

