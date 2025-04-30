Menu Explore
PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 03:24 PM IST

Women in all key administrative positions; Lahaul and Spiti in HP sets unique example

Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh has set a unique example of women empowerment with women in all key positions as Kiran Bhadana, a 2017-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the first woman deputy commissioner of the remote tribal district.

All the top governance and administrative posts in Lahaul and Spiti are now held by women. Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut is the member of Parliament from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency under which the district as well as the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly constituency falls, while Anuradha Rana is the local MLA.

Ilma Afroz is currently the superintendent of police, Akansha Sharma is the sub-divisional magistrate, Shikha Simitia is the additional deputy commissioner and Veena Devi is the zila parishad chief.

"We are thankful to the chief minister for taking this initiative to empower women. He had earlier announced in the Assembly that women will be appointed to all key positions in the district and we welcome the move," Rana told PTI on Wednesday.

"It will send a good message and bring a change. Earlier, women used to feel shy to come forward. This initiative would enable them to raise their issues and problems in front of the administration and public representatives," she said.

"We hope that there would be good coordination between public representatives and administrative officers. Women are engaged in agricultural activities in the district and also running self-help groups. We want to provide a good platform to women to excel in all fields," the MLA said.

"It is an honour to serve the people of Lahaul and Spiti and our focus would be on eradication of drugs and cancer-causing tobacco," said another women officer in the district.

One of the most thinly-populated areas in the country, Lahaul and Spiti is spread over 13,814 square kilometres with a population of about 40,000, including 25,967 voters. A major tourist attraction because of its stunning scenic beauty, the district used to be cut off from the rest of Himachal Pradesh for almost four months during winters. However, the construction of the Atal tunnel, providing all-year connectivity to Lahaul and Spiti, was a game changer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

