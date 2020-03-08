e-paper
Display of Indian women ruling the world: Amit Shah hails Women’s cricket team for playing in T20 finals

Earlier in the day, Shah said that he bows down to the “Naari-Shakti”. Shah’s remarks came on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah said that women, time and again, have “played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society”.
Shah said that women, time and again, have "played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society". (ANI)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took to Twitter and greeted everyone on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He hailed and congratulated the Indian Women’s cricket team for playing in the finals of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup.

“Team India playing in the finals of ICC T20 Women’s World Cup is a perfect display of Indian women ruling the world with their talent & hard-work. I salute the @BCCIWomen for this remarkable journey and wish them all the very best, may they become the World Champions!” Shah tweeted out.

Earlier in the day, the home minister said that he bows down to the “Naari-Shakti”.

He said that women, time and again, have “played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society.”

“Women have always been the torch bearers of our lives, their selflessness and sacrifices in any role cannot be put in words,” Shah tweeted out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and announced giving up all of his social handles for a day to seven woman women achievers.

“We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” the prime minister’s tweet read.

