Won’t allow any change in status quo at border, says Army Chief

The army will thwart an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along India’s border, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday.

His remarks come at a time when the country is locked in a border row with China, and negotiations are ongoing to cool tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

In his address at the Army Day parade, the army chief referred to the developments along the northern border with China and described last year as “challenging.”

India and China held the 14th round of military talks between corps commanders to keep the border situation under control, he said. The 14th round of India-China military dialogue on January 12 — like the previous round held on October 10 — failed to yield any positive outcomes, although both countries said they would work towards mutually acceptable solutions to resolve the 20-month standoff along the LAC. The next round is expected to be held soon.

“Our patience is a symbol of our self-confidence,” Naravane said. “No one should make the mistake of testing our patience.”

On Thursday, a joint statement was released from the two armies talking about a consensus on consolidating previous outcomes and taking steps for security and stability on the ground.

At his customary annual press conference on January 12, Naravane had said India will deal with the People’s Liberation Army in a firm and peaceful way, but if it comes to war or conflict, India will emerge victorious.

Despite three rounds of disengagement at friction points on the LAC, the two armies still have 50,000 to 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.