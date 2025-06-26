Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will not spare anyone involved in the drug trade, no matter how politically strong or influential a person may be. Won't spare anyone, no matter how politically-influential: Punjab CM Mann after Majithia's arrest

Mann's statement came a day after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case. The bureau alleged that the former minister was involved in laundering more than ₹540 crore of "drug money".

Without naming Majithia, Mann said he will not show any mercy in the matter of drugs and asserted that his government's drive against this menace will continue.

The chief minister also took on opposition parties for condemning the vigilance action against Majithia.

Addressing reporters here, Mann said his government has been running an anti-drugs drive "Yudh Nashian Virudh" in the state and it has now turned into a public movement.

Villages are now passing resolutions that they will not allow anyone to sell drugs, he said, adding that people are lauding the drive.

Mann said the mansions of drug smugglers and peddlers are being demolished.

The chief minister reminded people that he has been saying action would also be taken against big smugglers who have destroyed the future of youngsters in the state.

"No matter how politically strong or influential one may be, I will not have mercy in the matter of drugs. I am accountable to Punjabis and I am indebted to them," he said.

Referring to the Majithia matter, but without naming the Akali leader, Mann said the vigilance department followed due procedure and made a proper case.

Those who have so far been sent to jail in connection with drugs, "80-90 per cent of them could not secure bail", he said.

The chief minister warned those who are on the wrong side of the law and "have the misconception" that they cannot be caught that action will be taken against them.

On opposition parties condemning the action against Majithia, he said these are the same leaders who used to question the government for not taking action against big smugglers.

"It shows that it is the A versus all," he said.

"Those responsible for destroying youngsters will face the strictest punishment. Be it anyone. Even if they want to harm me," Mann said.

He rejected the SAD's allegation of "political vendetta" in arresting Majithia.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on Wednesday, alleging that the former minister was involved in laundering more than ₹540 crore of "drug money".

The arrest came following a raid conducted by a bureau team at Majithia's Amritsar residence.

According to the bureau, preliminary investigations have revealed that more than ₹540 crore of "drug money" has been laundered through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

A spokesperson of the bureau said assets, both immovable and movable, in the name of Majithia and his wife, Ganieve Kaur, increased substantially and no legitimate source of income was shown for the same.

Majithia, the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, is already facing a probe in a 2021 drugs case.

