Word ‘lynching’ was unheard of before 2014, says Rahul, stirs row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over growing incidents of mob killings across the country, saying the word “lynching” was unheard of before 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hitting back, the BJP raked up the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 and called former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi the “father of mob lynching”.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Gandhi tweeted: “Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi.”

Gandhi’s remarks came days after two people were lynched over alleged attempts of sacrilege in Congress-ruled Punjab. While one man was lynched at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 18, another was beaten to death inside a gurudwara in Kapurthala district.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi over his comment, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said: “The dynast should remember 1984 and the anti-Sikh riots — that’s what set precedent to the act of lynching.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vadakkan, who was a key aide of Congress president Sonia Gandhi till he joined the BJP in 2019, also attacked his former party over the recent lynchings in Punjab.

“Why is Congress dragging BJP into this state (Punjab) matter? This is their election game plan,” he said. The state is slated to go to polls next year.

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar also hit out at Gandhi, saying: “Get facts right. 2000+ Sikhs were lynched in 1984 & Congress justified it. Selective amnesia will not work. We condemn all lynching.”

Speaking to reporters, Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey noted that hundreds of Sikhs were killed in the 1984 riots, for which some Congress leaders were blamed, and also referred to the 1989 Bhagalpur riots to ask if these were not lynchings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mobs killed Sikhs by burning tyres around their necks. Wasn’t it lynching?” he asked.

More than 2,700 Sikhs were killed in the national capital alone during the 1984 riots which erupted after former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh bodyguards.

A Supreme Court recommendation in 2018 to enact a special law to penalise lynching is still pending consideration.