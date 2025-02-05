Work at Bengal’s Deocha–Pachami coal block to start from Thursday: WB CM

Kolkata: The Deocha – Pachami coal block in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, considered to be the largest coal block in India, will start functioning from Thursday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. Deucha -Pachami, one of the largest coal blocks in the world, has a reserve of 1,240 million tonnes of coal and 2,600 million tonnes of Basalt, said Mamata Banerjee (Representational image)

Addressing the inaugural session of the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit , a flagship industrial summit of the West Bengal government, Banerjee said, “Deucha -Pachami is one of the largest coal blocks in the world. It has a reserve of 1,240 million tonnes of coal and 2,600 million tonnes of Basalt. Work will begin tomorrow. Everything is ready. There will be no crisis of power in the next 100 years.”

Banerjee said that many countries are interested (in this project) and they may speak to the chief secretary. “More than one lakh people will get employment and the ancillary industries will generate more employment,” she added.

Also, formation of a state-level investment synergy committee to increase ease of doing business in the eastern state was also announced on Wednesday.

“To further improve ease of doing business, I am announcing the formation of a new state-level investment synergy committee. It would be headed by the state’s chief secretary and will provide a one-stop time-bound clearance mechanism for investment projects,” she said, adding that the committee will meet fortnightly to ensure smooth flow of work.

The inaugural session of the two-day summit held at New Town, was attended by Hemant Soren, chief minister of Jharkhand and top business leaders like Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC Limited and Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Ambani announced that RIL would double its investments in West Bengal from the current ₹50,000 crore.

“In 2016, when I first attended this summit, RIL’s investment stood below ₹2,000 crore. In less than a decade our investment increased 20 times and today our investment in the state is more than ₹50,000 crore. We shall double this investment by the end of this decade,” Ambani said.

“West Bengal and Jharkhand have a lot in common. Jharkhand is rich in minerals and natural resources. I believe states must collaborate to attract investments and build a strong nation,” Soren said while addressing the session.

Bhutan’s agriculture minister Younten Phuntsho represented the country at the business summit, instead of Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who was initially expected to attend.