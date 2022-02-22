Workers who made you ministers can also unseat you: Rahul to Congress ministers

RANCHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday directed the party’s ministers in the Hemant Soren cabinet in Jharkhand to work in tandem with the grassroot-level workers to ensure they feel they are also stakeholders in the government and to strengthen the organisation in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virtually addressing the top party leaders on the concluding day of the 3-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the Jharkhand Congress at Madhuban in Giridih, Gandhi said the party is in power in Jharkhand and ministers working in isolation will be ‘unacceptable’.

“We are in power and it is the responsibility of the ministers and the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president that they work in tandem with the party workers. It is the responsibility of the ministers to make sure that our DCC (district) president and BCC (block) president also feel it is their government,” said Rahul.

“The ministers working in isolation would be unacceptable. We need to remember that it is the party workers who have installed the ministers in their office and they are very much capable of removing you as ministers,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 3-day brain storming session of the state unit was held under the chairmanship of the newly-appointed in-charge of the Jharkhand Congress Avinash Pande, who took over the office the same day former in-charge RPN Singh crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

The faction-ridden state unit has been staring at a crisis since Singh’s exit amidst allegations of the latter trying to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) combine government led by Hemant Soren.

Senior party leaders and MLAs have also warned the leadership about ‘unilateral decisions’ being taken in the government.