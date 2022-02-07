World leaders offer tributes: ‘A great void has been created’

As the news of the demise of Lata Mangeshkar spread, condolences poured in from across the world as global leaders rushed paid their tribute to one of the most iconic voices from India.

Leading the tributes were the heads of South Asian countries where her voice surpassed boundaries and were parts of billions of homes. They paid tribute to the “empress of music” who “touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice”.

In a message of condolence, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Lata Mangeshkar will remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region through her work.

“A great void has been created in the subcontinent’s musical arena with the demise of the ‘Sur Samraggi (empress of music)’,” Hasina said, praying for the salvation of the departed soul and conveying her deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate message, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid also expressed his profound shock and sorrow at the death of the legendary singer and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Twitter, “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said India’s “Queen of Music” “touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice”.

Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said, “Rest In Peace Nightingale of #India, #LataMangeshkar. Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders & gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language’”.

Mangeshkar was conferred the highest French civilian honour, Officier de la legion d’Honnneur, in 2009. French diplomat and Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar. An institution in herself, she was conferred Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ in recognition of her incomparable singing career. Our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and fans across the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari recalled the contribution of “genius” Mangeshkar to Nepali songs as she paid her tribute to the legendary Indian singing maestro. “I am saddened by the news of the demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has also lent her melodious voice to many Nepalese songs,” Bhandari tweeted.

