Bhubaneswar, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo on Friday appealed to farmers, scientists and other stakeholders to adopt natural and climate-resilient farming techniques to preserve soil fertility for future generations. World Soil Day: Odisha deputy CM bats for adoption of natural farming

Speaking at the state-level celebration of World Soil Day here, observed this year under the theme 'Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities', Singh Deo said healthy soil is the lifeline of agriculture, the foundation of food security and the bedrock of sustainable development.

"I would like to urge farmers, scientists, and other stakeholders to adopt sustainable practices like reduced use of chemical inputs, promotion of organic matter, and wider adoption of natural and climate-resilient farming techniques to protect soil fertility for future generations," Singh Deo, who is also the minister in charge of the agriculture and farmer empowerment department, said.

The theme focused on how soil health plays a key role in ensuring food security, environmental balance, clean air, clean water, and better living standards in expanding urban spaces.

"I was privileged to join farmers and policymakers in reaffirming our collective responsibility to nurture and protect this vital resource," he said in a post on X.

He said the initiative empowers cultivators with the precise knowledge of their soil’s nutrient status, enabling crop-wise recommendations for balanced fertiliser use.

"Together, let us pledge to enrich our soil, strengthen our agriculture, and secure a prosperous future for Odisha," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Arabinda Padhee, the principal secretary of the agriculture and farmers' empowerment department, highlighted the state government’s efforts to bridge knowledge gaps and strengthen soil testing facilities across the state.

Director of agriculture and food production, Shubham Saxena, was also present on the occasion.

A video on World Soil Day was also screened, followed by the inauguration of the Manual on Agricultural Production Technology – Rabi 2025-26.

Soil Health Cards were distributed to farmers to promote scientific soil nutrient management, the deputy chief minister said.

In the technical session, experts spoke on sustainable soil management, natural farming, city compost usage and urban gardening.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Soil is the cornerstone of our life and the inexhaustible force that sustains the flow and continuity of life on Earth. Our food, water, and environmental balance all depend on this invaluable natural resource. Therefore, on this occasion of 'World Soil Day,' let us all come together to work towards preserving the quality and safety of this soil and resolve to create a healthy environment for future generations."

