‘Worries about terrorism have got stronger...’: Jaishankar at Indian Ocean Conference in Abu Dhabi

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Covid-19 pandemic have heightened uncertainties for Indian Ocean countries, which will have to take on greater responsibilities and display more initiative, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

The changing American strategic posture and the rise of China are trends with significant consequences for nations in the Indian Ocean region that highlight the importance of establishing a multi-polar Asia as a foundation for a multi-polar world, Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian Ocean Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan has left the immediate and extended region grappling with serious concerns about terrorism, radicalism, instability, narco-trafficking and governance practices, while the impact of Covid-19 has left the region vulnerable to health and economic stresses and also exposed fault-lines and shortcomings of the international system, he said.

“Worries about terrorism have got stronger in the light of developments in the Af-Pak region,” Jaishankar said.

The world community has voiced its concerns through UN Security Council resolution 2593, by demanding “assurances that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism, by pressing for inclusive governance, and seeking safeguards on the treatment of minorities, women and children”, he pointed out.

There is now “greater caution in US power projection” and an effort to correct its over extension, and Washington is adjusting to multi-polarity and rebalancing, he said. The rise of China has had an impact on connectivity, technology and trade, he added.

“Separately, we have also seen a sharpening of tensions on territorial issues across the breadth of Asia. Agreements and understandings of yesteryears now seem to have some question marks,” Jaishankar said in an apparent reference to the India-China standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that began last year.

Without naming China, Jaishankar also took a swipe at its Belt and Road Initiative.

He said, “Assuming unsustainable levels of debt in pursuit of apparently attractive projects was one concern. The economic downturn that accompanied the pandemic has heightened this significantly.”

He added, “The ongoing debate on responsible and viable connectivity is another. When plans and projects lack transparency, market viability, consultation or local participation, their consequences are unlikely to be beneficial. This too has been sharpened at a time of financial stress.”

Freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce under the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) will have to be respected and facilitated, and it is also essential to resolve disputes through peaceful means without threat or use of force, Jaishankar said.

Countries in the Indian Ocean region will have to work towards more resilient and reliable supply chains and greater trust and transparency. A greater role is emerging for middle powers, and there will be “greater localisation and arrangements of greater pragmatism”, he said.

“Indian Ocean nations are called upon today to take greater responsibilities, fashion better relationships and display more initiative,” he added.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad, he said, was a good example of cooperation within the Indo-Pacific region. Within a year, it had developed a robust agenda covering maritime security, cyber security, climate action, vaccine collaboration, critical technologies, semi-conductors, counter-terrorism, resilient supply chains, infrastructure, disinformation and disaster relief.

Nations also need to speedily normalise travel through recognition of vaccine certificates, he said, adding India has finalised solutions in this regard with about 100 countries.