Worsening pollution prompts closure of schools in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara

The authorities have ordered the closure of all schools until Saturday in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district, where the industrial hub of Bhiwadi recorded the worst pollution levels in the state for the last six days. The industrial hub of Bhiwadi recorded the worst pollution levels. (REUTERS/Representative)

Khairthal-Tijara district collector cited the Supreme Court’s November 18 direction and said the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RPCB) ordered the implementation of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage 4 to check the rising air pollution.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 400 (severe) in the district. “...the Khairthal-Tijara district is hereby directing all the government and private to suspend the classes from Class I to Class V from November 20 to November 23,” the collector said in an order.

An AQI of 421 was recorded in Bhiwadi on Wednesday compared to 447 on Tuesday. The air quality touched “severe” in Churu, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, and Sikar as well. At least 19 Rajasthan districts recorded “very poor” air quality.

An RPCB official said the air quality worsened majorly because of the sudden temperature dip. “Bhiwadi is also a part of the National Capital Region. It is affected by the air pollution of Delhi that recorded the worst AQI in the country on Monday.”

The additional chief secretary and other officials met collectors of districts with more than 300 AQI and directed them to take immediate action to control the pollution levels.

The RPCB official said road construction is the major cause of pollution in Bhiwadi and other northern and eastern districts in Rajasthan. “Road dust and vehicular emissions are always the big reasons for air pollution in the cities in Rajasthan.”

The official said all ongoing building construction works have been stopped. “The Bhiwadi district hospital recorded a sharp 20% increase in skin allergy and eye-burning cases amid high pollution. We have initiated the Grap 4 measures across the worst hit areas, particularly the industrial areas.”