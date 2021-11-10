Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issues video after death news, says she is fine
Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issues video after death news, says she is fine

Earlier it was reported that unknown assailants fired at the wrestler, her brother and her mother at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonipat's Halalpur. This is not true, Nisha Dahiya said issuing a video on Instagram 
Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issued a video on Instagram and said the news that she and her brother has been shot dead is fake. 
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 07:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issued a video on Instagram and said the news that she and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants was fake news. In the video, Nisha Dahiya introduced her and said she has come to Gonda to play senior nationals and the news of her being shot is fake.

 

Earlier it was reported Nisha and her brother Suraj were shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat by unknown assailants as she was returning home from

Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonipat's Halalpur. It was also reported that Nisha's mother was admitted to Rohtak's PGI Hospital in a critical condition. Hindustan Times too carried the reports. We regret the error.

The wrestler has recently won medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade in 65 kg wrestling under 23 for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulating the wrestler along with the other winners of the event. "Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

