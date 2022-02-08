Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Writ petition in Calcutta HC seeks Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal
india news

Writ petition in Calcutta HC seeks Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal

The petition, filed by an advocate, Ramaprashad Sarkar, will be heard on February 11.
File photo of Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 03:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A writ petition was filed in the Calcutta high court seeking the immediate removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar from his post.

The petition, filed by an advocate, Ramaprashad Sarkar, will be heard on February 11, an ANI input said.

The governor has had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state over various issues ever since taking charge. 

Banerjee recently blocked him on Twitter saying she was disturbed by the latter’s posts on the microblogging site and that he treated her government like a “bonded labourer”..

RELATED STORIES

Stating that phones are being randomly tapped, the Trinamool Congress supremo compared the crisis with the Pegasus spyware controversy. "Pegasus is being done from the Raj Bhavan," she said.

Also read | Bengal gas chamber for democracy, says Dhankhar on Gandhi’s death anniversary

Last Saturday, Dhankhar said the state government’s recommendation for appointment of former director general of police Virendra and ex-additional chief secretary Naveen Prakash as information commissioners is "flawed".

A day ago, he hit out at the chief minister for asking a senior police officer if the governor was threatening him and interfering in his work. 

While Dhankhar said her action dealt a "spinal blow" on the police force, the ruling camp accused the governor of transgressing constitutional limits.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jagdeep dhankhar calcutta hc
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP