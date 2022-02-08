Writ petition in Calcutta HC seeks Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal

A writ petition was filed in the Calcutta high court seeking the immediate removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar from his post.

The petition, filed by an advocate, Ramaprashad Sarkar, will be heard on February 11, an ANI input said.

Writ petition filed in Calcutta High Court against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar by an adv Ramaprashad Sarkar, seeking his immediate removal from the post. Petition fixed for hearing on Friday, 11th February. pic.twitter.com/qhvAwAFxjL — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

The governor has had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state over various issues ever since taking charge.

Banerjee recently blocked him on Twitter saying she was disturbed by the latter’s posts on the microblogging site and that he treated her government like a “bonded labourer”..

Stating that phones are being randomly tapped, the Trinamool Congress supremo compared the crisis with the Pegasus spyware controversy. "Pegasus is being done from the Raj Bhavan," she said.

Also read | Bengal gas chamber for democracy, says Dhankhar on Gandhi’s death anniversary

Last Saturday, Dhankhar said the state government’s recommendation for appointment of former director general of police Virendra and ex-additional chief secretary Naveen Prakash as information commissioners is "flawed".

A day ago, he hit out at the chief minister for asking a senior police officer if the governor was threatening him and interfering in his work.

While Dhankhar said her action dealt a "spinal blow" on the police force, the ruling camp accused the governor of transgressing constitutional limits.