Year after wife went ‘missing’, husband in Uttar Pradesh held for her murder; remains found

A man and his brother were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor on Saturday for allegedly killing his 28-year-old wife, Asifa, and burying her remains near a garbage dump over a year ago, police said. The skeletal remains were recovered during the investigation. Man, brother held in UP for killing wife; remains found over a year later. (Representative image)((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

Asifa's family alleged that her husband, Kamil, had not allowed them to speak to her for the past two years. Concerned about her whereabouts, her mother filed a missing person report at Chandpur police station on March 26, circle officer Bharat Sonkar said.

Suspecting foul play, police detained Kamil and his brother Adil for questioning.

During interrogation, Kamil confessed he suspected Asifa of having an affair. “On November 23, 2023, he, with the help of his brother Adil and their aunt Chandni, strangled Asifa to death and subsequently buried her body,” Sonkar said.

“On their identification on Saturday, Asifa’s remains were recovered buried in the ground near a garbage heap close to their house,” the officer added.

“The duo have been arrested,” Sonkar said, adding that the remains have been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to trace the absconding aunt, Chandni.

Man kills wife in Noida, walks 2 km to confess to police

In another incident, a man in Noida allegedly killed his wife with a hammer at their Sector 15 home on Friday afternoon and then walked over two kilometres to the police station to confess.

Police said Noor-ul-lah Haider, 55, a computer engineering graduate, suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. Around noon, after what family members described as a night-long argument, he allegedly locked their bedroom, smothered her screams with a pillow, and struck her on the head multiple times with a hammer until she died.

The victim, Asma Khan, 42, was a civil engineer employed at a private firm in Sector 62, Noida. She lived with her husband and their two children: 19-year-old Samad, a BTech student at Amity University, and 12-year-old Inaya, in a two-storey home in Sector 15’s Block C.

