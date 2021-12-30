Year that was: DMK’s sun rises; NEET row erupts: Year of churn in Tamil Nadu

This year on April 6, Tamil Nadu voted for a new government and the DMK came to office after a decade. The courtrooms have also been in the limelight with ex-chief justice Sanjib Banerjee’s remark against the election commission to be booked for murder being dragged to the Supreme Court while his colleague justice Anand Venkatesan passed a landmark order to uphold the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. The crime scene primarily unfolded in schools with several teachers being arrested on charges of sexually abusing children. Though Tamil Nadu has attracted multi-crore investments this year, Ford’s exit is chief minister MK Stalin’s first challenge in the industries sector. On the health front, the state managed its oxygen resources to ride over the second Covid wave. But reasoning that the future of healthcare would be in peril if NEET continues, the government has passed a Bill to abolish the medical entrance exam.

DMK’s return to power after a decade

This was the first assembly election that saw no stalwarts like late J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi but it was a battle that would decide the succession and future of both the Dravidian parties - the AIADMK and DMK. In the contest between an accidental chief minister Edappadi Palanswami and MK Stalin, who had been waiting for this post under the shadow of his father Karunanidhi for four decades, it was the Stalin-led DMK’s coalition that swept to power forming the government in May after a decade. But there was no time for celebrations as the new government had to immediately hit the ground to contain the raging second of Covid wave intensified by the Delta variant.

Sasikala’s release from prison

Even without having either contested or campaigned, VK Sasikala has been a powerful behind-the-scenes player who manoeuvred affairs in the AIADMK as well as in governance while she lived with Jayalalithaa for three decades. So, it was only natural that her release this January after being imprisoned in a Bengaluru jail for four years in the disproportionate assets case pushed the AIADMK into panic mode as the very people she propped up – Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had turned against her to control the party in a dual leadership set up. As expected Sasikala announced that she would pick up from where she left off before being jailed as AIADMK’s interim general secretary. The BJP hoped her inclusion will strengthen the NDA alliance but even union home minister Amit Shah’s intervention couldn’t convince Palaniswami. Sasikala then made a surprise announcement that she would “step away” from politics before the election only for her to renew her ambition to take over the AIADMK following their defeat. For now, the AIADMK has managed to thwart her advances.

‘Me Too’ movement hits Chennai schools

It started in June, when students and alumni from a popular Chennai school began sharing bitter experiences of their teachers sexually abusing them in physical and online classes. Soon, it snowballed into an avalanche of sexual abuse stories of children from across the city. Police received hundreds of complaints in a week. Women police officers convinced some of them to register an FIR and a dozen teachers have been arrested including God Man Siva Sankar Baba, who founded of Sushil Hari International School who was accused by his former students. Since November, at least three girl students have died by suicide in Tamil Nadu citing sexual harassment.

HC bans ‘curing’ sexual orientation

In a landmark judgement in June, the Madras high court banned any attempts to cure the gender identity and sexual orientation of people as part of a slew of orders passed to sensitise the state and central governments and the society on the LGBTQIA+ community and prevent them from being harassed. The order was passed after a lesbian couple who had fled from Madurai to Chennai had moved court seeking protection from their parents and the police as they were in a consensual relationship. Justice N Anand Venkatesh is continuing to hear the case where various state and central bodies are submitting compliance reports to further the rights of the community.

Ford exits India

On September 9, Ford Motor Company announced that it will stop producing cars in India for sale immediately and export will wind down by shutting down its manufacturing facilities in Sanand and the vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by June 2022. Ford’s workers union in Chennai stalled work and went on strike protesting the sudden decision that would leave the future of the 2,650 permanent employees and another 2000-odd employees on contract uncertain. Ford was the first global car maker to invest near Chennai in the 1990s which led to a boom in automobile companies; auto-ancillary manufacturing and it uplifted the poor economic status of its workers. Tamil Nadu government is in talks with a few auto companies to take over the Ford plant.

NEET isn’t abolished yet

The DMK couldn’t keep its promise that in the first assembly session after they returned to power they would abolish the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) which is legally not plausible. A dozen students have died in the state since NEET was made compulsory in 2017 because they couldn’t either pass or they feared failing this entrance exam that’s required for undergraduate medical admissions. The struggle against NEET is also a larger fight for the rights of the state to follow its own educational system and against the BJP-led union government centralising power. The DMK government formed a committee under retired Justice AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on medical aspirants who are socially and economically backward. This was challenged by the BJP in the Madras high court but the court favoured the state. Based on the report, which concluded that NEET should be scrapped, the DMK-led government passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act, 2021 with a voice vote supported by all parties except the BJP. This is the second such Bill from the state with the President rejecting the earlier Bill passed under the AIADMK regime. The new Bill is now pending before the Tamil Nadu Governor.

