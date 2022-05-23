Yearlong celebration for Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s 250th birth anniversary begin

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the ministry of culture, on Sunday, held the inaugural ceremony to commemorate the yearlong celebrations of Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s 250th birth anniversary, in Kolkata, during which his statue was also virtually unveiled at the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation.

Paying his regard to Roy’s contribution to liberate India, Union culture minister G. Kishan Reddy said, “As we all know that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an occasion to pay respect and remember our great men and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the independence of our country. The installation of the idol of Raja Ram Mohan Roy is our way of paying a true tribute to him.” Lauding Roy’s “scholarly mind” and his social reforms, the Union minister added, “In true sense he was the architect of Modern India and the father of Bengal Renaissance.”

Raja Ram Mohan Roy is known for setting up the Brahmo Samaj, a reformist movement of Hindu religion that aimed at fighting social evils that were prevalent in the society, such as superstitious practices, customs such as Sati, child marriage, the rigidity of the caste system and its excesses, and sought property inheritance rights for women. As a result of his hard work in fighting Sati, the governor of the Bengal Presidency, Lord William Bentinck, formally banned the practice on December 4, in the year 1829.

Hailing the efforts of the culture ministry in promoting and upgrading libraries across the country, the Union minister appealed to the states and Union Territories to strengthen the Public Library System in regard to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Kishan added, “I think only knowledge and skills will make India a strong and self-reliant nation.”

During the event, a seminar and quiz were arranged for children, along with a multimedia presentation on various aspects of his lives were also displayed.