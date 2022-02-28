Yediyurappa reiterates state tour proposal as elections approach

Former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Sunday reiterated his plans to go on a statewide tour later this year, raising apprehensions within the saffron outfit who are trying hard to keep the 79-year-old away from the spotlight.

“We will undertake a tour of Karnataka and try to bring the BJP back to power in the state. This is the hope of the people and we will work in this direction,” Yediyurappa said.

The BJP veteran, who turned 79 on Sunday, received wishes from the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, cabinet ministers and other seniors.

Yediyurappa’s statements come at a time when the BJP is trying hard to reduce its dependency on the leader who almost single-handedly brought the saffron outfit to power for the first time on its own in 2008 and took it down in the same beat, five years later.This is the second time since September last year that Yediyurappa has shared plans for a statewide tour and it remains to be seen if the party will allow him.

Yediyurappa is known for caste-based politics which does not antagonise any community and depends on pure power politics to muscle through while the BJP is attempting to put the focus on Hindutva even as leaders like Basavaraj Bommai have now become flag bearers of the right wing politics.

For decades, seasoned politicians like Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and HD Deve Gowda among others have been part of Karnataka’s deeply caste-influenced society shaped their respective careers and the discourse in the state. The Lingayats are believed to back Yediyurappa and the BJP, the backward classes, Dalits and minorities are known to side with the Congress. The JD (S) is believed to derive their strength and numbers in the assembly elections with the backing of the Vokkaligas, another dominant community found majorly in Old Mysuru region.

Though Yediyurappa and the BJP’s common goal is the return to power, however, the varying means to achieve the same has added to the concerns within the ruling party, people aware of the developments said.

Even leaders like Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) among others who were hardcore propagators of Hindutva were pushed into speaking for castes like the Panchamasali, the biggest subsect within the dominant Lingayats.

“Yediyurappa is both an asset as well as a challenge for the BJP,” Professor Chambi Puranik, a Bengaluru-based political analyst said.The national leadership of the BJP is trying to keep Yediyurappa in check as the latter is also looking to bring in his second son, BY Vijayendra, into active politics.