Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to establish 'Yoga Parks' across the state to make yoga a part of everyday life and promote regular community practice. Yoga parks to be developed across Uttar Pradesh

These parks will be developed with the participation of local bodies such as municipalities and gram panchayats, the state government said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the plan, three yoga parks will be developed in districts with divisional headquarters, and two in all other districts.

District magistrates have been instructed to identify suitable sites and forward proposals in coordination with the Urban Development Department.

The parks will include facilities such as trained yoga instructors, open gyms, resting space, clean drinking water, and adequate lighting.

The aim is to create inclusive public spaces where citizens of all ages can gather for regular yoga practice, the statement said.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh government also said that the day will be celebrated not as a one-day event, but as a week-long festival of social and environmental consciousness.

The campaign is anchored on two pillars youth participation and environmental sustainability and is being led by two initiatives of 'Yoga Unplugged' and 'Harit Yoga'.

'Yoga Unplugged' is a state-level initiative designed to actively engage youth in yoga through creative, competitive, and social media-driven formats.

The campaign is being run across government AYUSH colleges, vocational training institutes, universities, and degree colleges with the goal of connecting lakhs of students to the cause.

Key events under the initiative include speech competitions on the benefits of yoga and mental well-being, live yoga demonstrations by students showcasing various asanas and meditation techniques.

The 'Harit Yoga' campaign reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to environmental stewardship. It aims to blend the discipline of yoga with a message of nature conservation.

Major activities include open-air yoga sessions, plantation drives under the theme "Ek ped maa ke naam" at every yoga gathering, cleanliness campaigns before and after yoga events by students and local residents and community involvement through participation by panchayats, local bodies, NSS/NCC cadets, and school children.

