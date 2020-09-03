Yogi Adityanath bats for common recruitment agency, better work culture

india

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government, like the Centre, should have a common agency to conduct all its recruitment exams for its departments and enterprises.

The chief minister was speaking at the Covid-19 and Unlock-4 review meeting at his secretariat, Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Adityanath called for improving the work culture in government departments, adding that all offices should be linked to the e-office system.

“No files should be pending in any office for more than seven days and more than three days at any cell/window. Fix accountability for any delay beyond the prescribed time limit. Also, ensure that employees reach office on time and their attendance is regular. Senior officers should conduct surprise inspections and reviews for this,” the chief minister said.

Talking about Covid-19, the chief minister said that all possible and prescribed steps and caution should be exercised to break the Covid-19 infection chain in the state.

“Step up and further consolidate the system of surveillance, door-to-door surveys and testing. The success of the war against Covid-19 would be directly proportional to the consolidation of these elements,” he said.

He said the state government was committed to providing quality medical services to the people and asked the officers concerned to take all possible measures to protect the population from Covid-19.

Adityanath said that the instructions that were issued at the video conference on Wednesday for the containment of Covid-19 in Lucknow and Kanpur must be followed by the respective districts strictly. Accountability should be fixed if there was any laxity in following those instructions. He also asked for increased testing in Kanpur City and Gorakhpur.

Talking about the inter-state transportation facility for people, Yogi said that the to-and-fro movement should now be made smoother and buses should be operated on all listed routes.

Among those who attended the meeting were medical education minister Suresh Khanna, health minister Jai Pratap Singh, chief secretary RK Tiwari, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon, additional chief secretary (finance) Sanjeev Mittal, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi and director-general of police HC Awasthi.

