Yogi Adityanath impresses delegation with nearly 2-minute opening remark in Japanese | Video

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 12:43 AM IST

An MoU was signed between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi to promote collaboration in industrial development, tourism, and the vocational education sector.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath delivered his opening remarks in Japanese on Monday during a meeting with Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, at his official residence in Lucknow.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, during a meeting in Lucknow on Monday.(yogiadityanath/X)
Adityanath's nearly two-minute opening remarks surprised the delegation from Japan and received wide applause.

“Hearty welcome to the Honorable Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture of Japan, Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki ji and the entire team in the holy land of Lord Gautam Buddha, Uttar Pradesh. Namaste! From Bodhisen to Swami Vivekananda, India and Japan have a long and rich history of cultural relations. Mahatma Gandhi's precious personal possessions also include small statues of the three wise monkeys (Mizaru, Kikazaru, Iwazaru). You must be familiar with these three,” said the chief minister in Japanese.

“Had a productive meeting and fruitful discussion with Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki, Hon. Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and his delegation at my official residence in Lucknow today. An MoU was signed between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi to promote collaboration in industrial cooperation, tourism, and the vocational education sector,” said the chief minister in a post on social platform X.

“We discussed Uttar Pradesh’s immense potential and our shared democratic values, which strengthen India-Japan bilateral ties. Looking forward to exploring new opportunities for economic and cultural exchange together,” the post added.

Adityanath inspects work ahead of Maha Kumbh

Adityanath reviewed the arrangements for Maha Kumbh at the Prayagraj airport on Monday and directed that the work be completed by the first week of January.

The state government said in a statement that the chief minister expressed satisfaction with the work progress.

“The CM examined the improvements in the old terminal building and parking facilities, expressing satisfaction with the work completed so far. He also inspected the ongoing expansion of the new terminal and reviewed the comprehensive layout plan at the project site,” said Prayagraj Airport Director Mukesh Upadhyay.

“Given the anticipated increase in passenger traffic starting January 13 with the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister emphasized that all preparations should be finalized by early January,” he added.

Maha Kumbh-2025 will take place at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On