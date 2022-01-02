Yogi govt is enemy of development: Akhilesh attacks UP CM, spares Modi

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh (UP), calling it “Vikas key dushman, alpsankhayak ke dushman (enemy of development and minorities)” but left Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of his attack.

The SP chief launched the verbal attack during the Lucknow leg of his Vijay Rath Yatra while addressing two public meetings. The yatra was taken out on the day when Modi, along with chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath, laid the foundation stone, for UP’s first sports university in Meerut.

Continuing his attack on Adityanath, Yadav said, “When this government felicitated our Olympic heroes, where did ‘baba mukhya mantri’ do the ceremony? Of course, at the same stadium built by the SP government. So, in 2022 (polls), hit ‘baba mukhya mantri’ out of the boundary.”

The yatra (tenth in the series) started from HCL headquarters at Chak Ganjaria. Akhilesh asked the crowd to turn their eyes towards the HCL facility “that gave jobs in Lucknow to many youths who used to migrate to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad for IT jobs.” He said the HCL facility in Lucknow came up in his government’s tenure. He also asserted his government built the cancer institute and ultra-modern dairy plant in the area that was a jungle before.

He called upon people to bring back the “development-oriented SP government”.

“The BJP government is an enemy of minorities as they discontinued reservation for Anglo-Indians (in Parliament and state legislatures).”

Reiterating his free electricity promise, he said: “On coming to power, our government will give 300 units of free power to domestic consumers and free power to farmers for irrigation.”

“Had the present government carried forward the SP government’s power plant projects, UP would have had plenty of cheap power. When our government returns, these projects will be executed. This is only the first promise in our manifesto. But there will be many more especially for farmers, economically weaker sections, women and youths among others. The manifesto will be released soon,” he said.

Slamming Yogi for frequently alleging that “in the previous government terrorists and rioters were invited at the CM’s residence, Akhilesh retorted, “It is this government that harbours criminals.”

He added, “Why doesn’t this government release lists of top gangsters in the districts? And wasn’t it the same government who sheltered and protected one of its MLAs in the Unnao rape case? It is under this government that the Hathras case took place. And has there been any chief minister like this one with so many cases filed against him?”

The SP chief also attacked the BJP government over farmers’ issues, unemployment, Covid deaths, law and order, price rise and development.

After holding public meetings at Chak Ganjaria and Rohtas ground, Kasimpur in Mohanlalganj assembly constituency, Akhilesh visited Bhagwan Parshuram temple at Mahurakala village, Gosainganj, and offered prayers. he also unveiled an idol of lord Parshuram.

The newly built temple with a nearly 73-foot axe, the weapon of Lord Parshuram, has been built near the Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow.

Responding to Akhilesh’s free electricity promise, Union education minister and BJP’s election in-charge in UP Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted: “Those who gave “goondaraj” are now talking of giving free power supply. Now, Akhileshji is also talking of getting the Ram temple constructed even though everyone knows that it was the SP government that had ordered firing on Ram bhakts. The credibility of liars is zero...”

