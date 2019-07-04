Yogi govt will not go for private university ordinance, to bring bill instead

The Uttar Pradesh government has developed cold feet on promulgating the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance 2019 and instead decided to bring a bill on the issue in the Monsoon session of the state legislature commencing on July 18.

The state cabinet had approved the draft Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance 2019 to bring all the private universities under the ambit of an umbrella act on June 18.

It provided and an undertaking by the private universities against indulging in, associating with or allowing any anti-national activity within their premises.

“Yes, we have decided not to bring the ordinance and instead table a bill in the next session of state legislature. The state cabinet had approved the ordinance at its meeting on June 18. At the same meeting, the state cabinet had decided to convene the Monsoon session of state legislature. No ordinance should be ideally promulgated once the state legislature’s session has been convened,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds charge as the state’s minister for higher education department.

The draft ordinance gave the state government power for action if the university was found involved or associated with anti-national activities and violated the conditions for setting it up.

It further provided for reservation of 10 percent seats with 50 percent fee for the economically weaker sections. A provision for admission by rotation was made for the courses having less than 1 percent available seats.

In all, about 27 private universities have been set up and running in state under separate laws.

Existing private universities would have to incorporate or make necessary changes in accordance with the new law within one year. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation was made mandatory for all the private universities.

The draft ordinance said the recognition of university would be withdrawn if there was gross misuse of funds or fraud. The state government would have the power to de-notify the university. The Uttar Pradesh State Higher Education Board was nominated as the nodal agency to implement and regulate the provisions of the ordinance and take action on failure of university to provide required information or document. A provision for inspection by the higher education department once a year was made to ensure quality of higher education being imparted there.

Major opposition parties have been raising questions over the propriety of bringing an ordinance once the state legislature has been convened.

