‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut, dares him to stop her from coming to Mumbai

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:30 IST

The ongoing war of words between Kangana Ranaut and politician Sanjay Raut heated up on Sunday after the actor hit back at the Shiv Sena leader saying he doesn’t represent the entire Maharashtra.

“Sanjay Raut ji, if I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You aren’t Maharashtra,” Ranaut said in a video message.

“Mr Sanjay Raut, you called me ‘haramkhor ladki’. You know how many girls are raped every day in the country, how many of them are tortured and killed - sometimes by their own husbands. And you know who is responsible for all this? It is this mindset which you very shamelessly displayed in front of the entire country. The daughters of this country will never forgive you,” Ranaut said in the video.

The actor also replied to Raut’s warning that she will be face consequences for her remarks is she returns to Mumbai. “Your people are threatening me, still I’ll come to Mumbai on September 9,” she added.

The genesis of this verbal duel lies in a tweet from Ranaut on Thursday in which the actor said “Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?”

Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, she said in another tweet, “After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don’t trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR’s complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?”

In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut hit back and asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police. On Friday, he had urged the Maharashtra government to take against people defaming the city police.

On Sunday, Raut said that he will apologise to Ranaut only if she apologises for her remarks. “If that girl (Kangana) apologises to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising. She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ranaut, who is currently in her home state Himachal Pradesh, had tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.