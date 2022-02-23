You can now book Tatkal tickets online via new IRCTC app Confirmtkt; see how

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Till now, the booking of tatkal tickets was possible only at physical counters of railway stations.
Tatkal bookings in IRCTC makes last-minute travel easy. (file photo)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an app called Confirmtkt, which will be a 'one-stop online destination' for passengers looking for confirmed tatkal tickets.

The app shows all tatkal (last minute) tickets available on a specific train or route. Passengers can book the ticket 24 hours before the trains’ departure.

"Indian Railways have tatkal quota - tickets booked under this quota are meant for last-minute or immediate plans. Tatkal bookings in IRCTC makes last-minute travel easy. Though there are chances that you may not get tickets even for tatkal quota during peak seasons or busy routes. It is better to plan in advance than depend on last-minute booking. You can book IRCTC tatkal tickets on the ConfirmTkt App or website. Tatkal timings start at 10 am for AC train tickets and 11 am for non-AC train tickets,” IRCTC explained.

Steps to book tatkal tickets via the Confirmtkt app:

1. Log on to www.confirmtkt.com or download the Confirmtkt app from PlayStore

2. Select source and destination stations and select the date of travel

3. A list of trains for your selected route and travel date will appear. Select the train you wish to travel on from the list.

4. Select class (sleeper, 3rd AC etc.) and select boarding point

5. Enter your details - berth preferences, contact details mobile and email - wherever asked

6. Pay through any payment mode (debit/credit card or UPI)

7. After successful payment enter IRCTC credentials

After entering correct IRCTC credentials your ticket will be booked and you will receive a digital copy on your email and on the mobile number you provided while booking the ticket.

