Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said 'khaps' can play a key role in helping young people overcome drug addiction, which adversely impacts the entire society. Youth can overcome drug addiction with support of khaps: Haryana CM Saini

The chief minister also assured that his government would provide whatever support the 'khaps' need to combat drug addiction.

Addressing khap representatives from Haryana at the PWD rest house in Jind after flagging off a cyclothon event, Saini urged them to launch a campaign to keep the youth away from drugs and support the goal of making Haryana a drug-free state.

“We must save our youth from the harmful effects of drug addiction. It is crucial to engage as many young people as possible in sports, enabling them to bring home maximum medals and make Haryana proud, both nationally and internationally,” Saini said.

During their interaction with the chief minister, the khap representative shared their views on various social issues, according to an official statement.

Earlier, Saini flagged off the state-level 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' from Jind under the pledge of a drug-free Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said the fight against drugs must be won through the united efforts of khap panchayats, youth, women, teachers, and all sections of society.

“We aim to build a drug-free, healthy and empowered Haryana. This cycle rally represents the commitment to fight the drug menace, raise awareness and eliminate addiction through unity,” he said.

The chief minister also said that khap panchayats have been an integral part of Haryana's social fabric since ancient times.

"History is witness to the role these panchayats have played in resisting foreign forces and making significant decisions. Today, as we battle the social evil of drug addiction, their active participation in this cyclothon proves that khaps are not only guardians of tradition but also pioneers of social change," the chief minister said.

"In the past, too, they've sent a clear message those who promote drug use will face social boycott, and those who quit drugs will be welcomed," Saini added.

Stating that the money earned from illegal drug trade fuels terrorism across the world, Saini said, "The anti-drug campaign will indirectly help curb terrorism."

"If you see someone trapped in addiction, don't isolate them but help them get back on the right path. Social change begins at home, so let us all take the first step from our homes," the chief minister said.

The cyclothon, which began in Hisar on April 5, reached Jind after passing through various districts. It will now proceed to Barwala before culminating in Sirsa on April 27 via Fatehabad.

