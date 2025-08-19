Jajpur , Tension prevailed at Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital in Odisha on Tuesday after a 32-year-old man died allegedly due to the administration of a wrong injection by hospital staff, police said. Youth dies after being allegedly administered wrong injection in Odisha

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Das, a resident of Dharmasala block in Jajpur district.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon after consuming poison, but was reportedly recovering well by Tuesday morning.

Seeing his condition stabilise, Bharat's parents were hopeful of his recovery and his discharge from the hospital.

However, his health condition took a tragic turn after a staff nurse allegedly administered an injection, a member of Bharat's family alleged.

Bharat started having seizures within minutes after receiving the shot and succumbed shortly afterward, despite all efforts to save him, he added.

"My son’s death was caused by a wrong injection administered by a nurse. He was quite well and scheduled to be discharged from the hospital today. We demand immediate action against those responsible for his death," Bharat’s mother said.

As soon as the news spread, relatives and locals gathered outside the hospital to demand accountability and a detailed investigation into the death.

Hospital authorities had to call police to prevent the incident from flaring up.

Reacting to the allegations, Jajpur additional district medical officer Prakash Chandra Bal said an inquiry has been ordered into the allegation.

"As there is an allegation of wrongful treatment, we have requested the superintendent of Jajpur Medical College to depute a professor to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the treatment meted out to the patient from his admission to death," he said.

"The body has been sent for post mortem examination. After getting the report, the cause of death can be ascertained and action taken against the guilty," Bal said.

