Youth national asset, must stay away from drugs: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh on Sunday Saini urged the youngsters to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

While flagging off a 'Youth Marathon' in Dabwali in Sirsa district under the 'Haryana Uday' programme, he said the youths are our national asset, and if they fall to the scourge of drugs, then it will affect the pace of development.

The half-marathon was organised in 5-km, 10-km, and 21-km categories.

Saini said 3,350 villages and 876 wards in Haryana have been declared drug-free so far.

"Drugs divert youth energy in a negative direction. Due to this, so many families are affected, and their dreams are shattered. It has an impact on the physical and mental health of an individual," he said.

From Panchkula to Palwal and Sirsa to Faridabad, awareness rallies, workshops in schools and colleges and Panchayat-level dialogues are being held, he said.

Saini said that he was told that 162 drug rehabilitation centres have been set up in the state, along with 'nasha mukti wards' in government medical colleges and 'nasha mukti centres' in civil hospitals across 13 districts.

The chief minister said that gram panchayats and sarpanches have been tasked with the responsibility to ensure that not a single person becomes addicted to drugs in their areas.

"We have also launched the Dhakad programme in Haryana at school, university and college level," he said. Anti-Narcotics cells have been set up at district, Range and state levels to curb drug smuggling, he added.

"The government's efforts will not be successful until every section is a part of it. With everyone's support, we will be able to make the state drug-free," he said.

The marathon was a part of the ongoing Haryana Uday programme launched in June 2023.

As many as 2,482 events have been organised under the initiative, with participation from over 16.5 lakh people, Saini said.

