Youth sets woman on fire in Tiruchi after relationship sours, say police

A 23-year-old law college student was set on fire by a youth with who she had been in a relationship in Tiruchi, about 300 km South of Chennai on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around noon at a rented flat in Trichy where the second year law student, Ramya, was staying.

According to police, Thavaselvan (27), who works in a private firm, barged into Ramya’s apartment and picked up a quarrel with her after asking her why she was ignoring him. When the argument turned fierce, Ramya’s roommate ran out to seek help. As Ramya was left alone, Thavaselvan took out a bottle of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze with a lighter and fled.

Raising an alarm, Ramya immediately ran to the bathroom and tried to douse the fire with water, but she sustained nearly 40 per cent burns. She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital by her roommate and the landlord, police said.

“The law student is being treated for burns from the head to the hip,” an investigating officer said.

Initial investigation revealed that Ramya, a divorcee, was in a relationship with the youth, but had started avoiding him of late, police added.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the accused, who is absconding.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 21:23 IST