Youth should consider careers in sport: Modi

Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the youth in the country should be encouraged to pursue sports as their careers as he criticised the previous governments for not motivating people in the field, a remark that came after he laid the foundation stone for the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Youth in Uttar Pradesh will now have a better chance to shine in sports at a time when India’s athletes are winning laurels in the international arena, the Prime Minister said.

“Previous governments did not give importance to this potential of the youth in the field of sports. For the development of sports in the country, it is necessary that our youth should have faith in sports and should be encouraged to take up sports as their profession,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister used a sports metaphor to lampoon previous governments in India’s most populous state.

Earlier, gangsters and criminals used to have free play in Uttar Pradesh, but the Yogi Adityanath government is “playing jail-jail” with them, he said at a rally ahead of assembly polls early this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The world-class facilities at the proposed university in Meerut district’s Salawa will help create international athletes and foster a sports culture in the country, he said.

Meerut was the birth place of Dhyan Chand, and the central government named the country’s biggest sports award Khel Ratna after Dadda, as Dhyan Chand was popularly known, the Prime Minister said, adding that the first sports university of Uttar Pradesh is being dedicated to him. The university will be built with a budget of ₹700 crore and produce more than 1,000 players every year, he said.

“The city of revolutionaries will further strengthen its identity as the city of sportspersons,” Modi said, referring to the 1857 war of Independence against the British that began in Meerut with the death of sepoy Mangal Pandey. Modi lauded the sports goods manufacturing industry of Meerut that exports equipment to over 100 countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During previous governments, criminals used to play their games and the mafias used to play their own. Earlier, there used to be tournaments of illegal land grabbing,” Modi said. “Now, the Yogi government is playing jail-jail with such criminals.”

People living in Meerut and adjoining areas can never forget how houses used to be set ablaze, he said. “The result of these games played by earlier governments was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was an exodus.”

Five years ago, women in Meerut feared leaving their homes after evening, he said. “Today, the daughters of Meerut are bringing laurels to the entire country,” Modi said.

Modi also referred to the infamous Sotiganj stolen cars market of Meerut. “There has been an end to the game played with vehicles in the market,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister accused previous state governments of not making efforts to change the narrow mindset towards sports. The sports world was earlier marred by maladies like games of nepotism, casteism, corruption and discrimination at every level, right from the training to team selection, but now the situation has changed, he said.

The impact of the change is seen in the many medals Indian sportspersons are winning at the Olympic and Paralympics, he said.

Payment made to farmers during the Yogi government’s term was more than what was paid by the two earlier regimes, he said.

Modi interacted with Olympians, national and international players before addressing the gathering. He also inspected stalls of sports goods manufactured in local units.