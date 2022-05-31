YouTuber held by Avadi CCB over temple funds’ misuse

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested social media influencer Karthik Gopinath for allegedly collecting funds for a temple, officials said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by T Aravindhan, executive officer, Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Thirukoil temple in Perambalur district, Gopinath raised funds through the crowdfunding platform Milaap “in the guise of renovation of the statues of sub-temples of Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Temple without getting any permission from HR&CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) Department and he wrongfully used this amount for his purpose.”

The complaint further stated that Gopinath had opened a YouTube channel in the name of Elaya Bharatham and asked the public to donate money, according to the CCB of the Avadi Police Commissionerate.

In October last year, Gopinath had tweeted from his official handle that he had asked for ₹10 lakh to help reconstruct the temple and had given his viewers one week. “They have given ₹15 lakhs in 8 hours. Every penny will be accounted for. All surplus will go to that area’s temples. This is apolitical. Don’t colour it!|” the accused had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Youtuber and social media influencer found the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai took to Twitter to criticise the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, and described the arrest as intimidatory tactics used to silence an uncomfortable voice.

“Spoke to his (Gopinath’s) father sometime back and had assured him BJP Tamil Nadu will stand behind this nationalist and our legal team will support him,” he tweeted.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) under the Indian Penal Code and 66(D) of the IT Act.

On Monday, He was arrested and produced before a fast track court in Ambattur. The case is under investigation, an official in the know of developments said.