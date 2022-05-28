YSR Congress has no right to rule Andhra: Naidu hits out at Jagan

Trading charges at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday gave a call to the people to “quit Jagan and save the state.”

The former Andhra CM said that Reddy had no right to rule the state any longer. In his inaugural address at the TDP’s biennial conclave, Mahanadu, which was being held at Ongole after a gap of three years, Naidu charged the Jagan government with betraying the people’s mandate and burdening them with unbearable taxes.

“The YSR Congress leaders are indulging in criminalised and corrupt politics. Their party has no right to rule the state any longer, as the people have been questioning the false claims being made by Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

He called Jagan as an “inefficient leader,” presiding over a party of maniacs, liars, corrupt and criminal leaders. “In just three years, he has pushed Andhra Pradesh into a trap of ₹8 lakh crore debts with zero development,” he said.

The TDP chief asserted that unless Jagan was thrown out of power, Andhra Pradesh won’t see happy days again. “All sections should unitedly raise the slogan of ‘Quit Jagan’ so as to save AP from future destruction,” he said.

The former chief minister regretted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not even mentioned his name while addressing the 20th foundation day celebrations of Indian School of Business at Hyderabad on Thursday.

He recalled how he had, during his tenure as the chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, put in efforts to bring the ISB to Hyderabad. “The Prime Minister’s function brought back memories to me. But he did not even mention my name. It doesn’t matter. I did that for my Telugu race and it gives me satisfaction,” he said.

Stating that residuary Andhra Pradesh had suffered greatly because of bifurcation of the combined state, Naidu said when the TDP came to power in 2014, he had come out with a Vision 2029 concept to develop the state. “The construction of Amaravati as the capital was part of this vision and it was proposed to be developed into a ₹ 3 lakh crore asset. But Jagan destroyed it completely,” he said.

Senior YSR Congress party leader and assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram said the TDP’s chapter was closed and there were no takers to its calls. “What the TDP is doing at Ongole is not Mahanadu, but the last rites. The party is already dead. The juggernaut of Jagan will continue to roll in the coming days as well, as Naidu lost his acceptability among the people,” Sitaram said at Srikakulam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON