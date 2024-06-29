YSRCP diverted 3,385.58 crore of Polavaram funds: TDP

The Telugu Desam Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in Andhra Pradesh on Friday alleged that the previous YSR Congress party government had diverted more than ₹3,385.58 crore released by the Centre towards completion of works on Polavaram major irrigation project being built on the Godavari River. The Naidu-led government on Friday released a white paper on the status of the Polavaram project works. (Hindustan Times)

The government released a white paper on the status of the Polavaram project works during a press conference held at the state secretariat, where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that an amount of ₹11,762.47 crore had been spent on the project between April 1, 2014 and May 31, 2019.

He added that the Centre had reimbursed ₹6,764.16 crore of this expenditure, and the remaining ₹4,998.31 crore was pending release by May 31, 2019, when the YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power. The amount was subsequently released.

“Between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2024, the Jagan government had spent only ₹4,996.53 crore, though the Central government had released an amount of ₹8,382.11 crore to the state for completion of Polavaram project works. Thus, an amount of ₹3,385.58 crore was diverted by the Jagan government for other schemes, instead of spending the same on the Polavaram project,” Naidu alleged.

He said the diversion of funds had badly affected the progress of the works of the project, including land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of the project evacuees. Payment of bills amounting to ₹2,697 crore were still pending as of May 31, 2024. “All the executing agencies of the project have practically stopped work due to non-payment of their pending bills,” he said.

The chief minister said during the five-year regime of the YSRCP, the project works had come to a virtual standstill. Only 3.84% of civil works were executed, while no work was carried out on the right and left main canals and distributary network. “Even under land acquisition and R&R, only 3.89% progress was achieved,” he said.

Giving a detailed explanation in the white paper on what went wrong with the Polavaram project in the last five years, Naidu said the decision of the Jagan government to pre-close the agreement signed with the original contractor and allotting the works to a new contractor in the name of reverse tendering led to the whole chaos.

“Within a day of taking over as the chief minister, Jagan directed stoppage of works of the Polavaram project by the executing agencies — Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd and Bekem Infra Projects Private Ltd — in June 2019 and ordered termination of their contracts,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out that the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) which was specially constituted by the Government of India to execute the project, had observed at its meeting on August 13, 2019, that there was no ground nor was there any necessity for pre-closure of the contracts and rendering of works, in view of satisfactory progress of works by the existing contractors.

“It also warned of additional financial liability on the state government and said the Centre cannot be made accountable for the cost overrun,” Naidu said.

As part of the reverse tendering, the Jagan government signed a new agreement with Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) in November 2019. “The government then claimed that the reverse tendering would result in saving of ₹628.47 crore. But, it signed two new contracts worth ₹2,268 crore with the same company for additional works at higher rates, resulting in additional expenditure on the government,” the chief minister said.

With regard to the damages caused to the Polavaram project during the YSRCP regime, Naidu said the previous government had failed to take necessary action to plug the two gaps left in the upstream cofferdam, resulting in deep scouring of the riverbed. The diaphragm wall (on which the earth-cum-rockfill (ECRF) dam is constructed), was damaged due to heavy floods in July 2020.

“A study made by experts from Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) in August, 2021, blamed it on inadequate construction and contract management, contractor changes, lack of strategic planning and coordination, and frequent design changes/deviations for the damages caused to the project,” Naidu said, adding that between July 2020 to June 2024, work on the diaphragm wall and ECRF dam was at a total standstill.

Stating that the Polavaram project has been brought into a very difficult situation, Naidu said the revised estimate of the Phase-I of the project was put at ₹30,436.95 crore as recommended by the Revised Cost Committee (RCC). “After deducting the expenditure spent, the balance amount required for completing the project with impounding of water up to 41.15m is ₹12,157 crore. This is pending approval by the Centre,” he said.

While international expert design consultant AFRY India Pvt Ltd., is making seepage assessment from the coffer dams to find out vulnerable points, international experts from Canada and United States of America (USA) have also been engaged to study the extent of damage and to suggest steps for restoration of works.

“The government aims to complete R&R of displaced families by March 2026 and all the components of the project necessary for impounding 115.43 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water in the reservoir will be completed by June 2028,” Naidu added.