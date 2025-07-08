Nellore , YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that ruling TDP supporters attacked and ransacked his house, causing extensive damage to his property. YSRCP ex-MLA alleges TDP supporters of ransacking his house

The former MLA also alleged that the attack came hours after he publicly criticised local TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy at around 9 pm on Monday, while he was away with his son Rajath Reddy, a mob, allegedly followers of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, stormed his home.

"The assailants vandalised the house, shattered windows, broke furniture, and smashed two parked cars. They destroyed everything and stole the CCTV hard disk," Prasanna Kumar Reddy told reporters.

Only his 80-year-old mother was at home during the incident, he said. "She was frozen in fear. They threatened her. If I were inside, they would have killed me," he added.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy believes the attackers were inebriated. "They were possibly drunk or on a marijuana high," he said, urging the Nellore Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

The former MLA accused the police of political bias. "They obey only the TDP-led NDA government. Being in opposition, we receive no protection or cooperation from the police," Prasanna Kumar Reddy alleged.

My family has been in politics since 1961, but we never witnessed such terror, he said, adding that the new MLA should learn politics without unleashing violence on critics.

Further, he claimed that no such incidents were seen during the erstwhile YSRCP government.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke with Prasanna Kumar Reddy over the phone, expressed deep concern, and condemned the attack, terming it a shocking breakdown of law and order.

The YSRCP supremo reached Pulivendula town in YSR Kadapa district on Monday night and met local leaders, party workers, and people at the Bhakarapuram camp office, and listened to their grievances.

Commemorating the 76th birth anniversary of late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, his son and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.