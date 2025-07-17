Amaravati, YSRCP leader A Rambabu on Thursday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly making false claims about the Banakacherla-Polavaram linkage project while “ignoring” Rayalaseema’s water needs. YSRCP leader slams CM Naidu for ‘false claims’ on Banakacherla-Polavaram project

Rambabu accused Naidu of "stealing credit", stating that the project was conceived by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, not Naidu.

"The Banakacherla-Polavaram linkage project lacks commitment to providing water to the Rayalaseema region," claimed Rambabu at a press conference.

Criticising Naidu’s recent meeting in the national capital with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rambabu termed it a “political stunt,” noting that there was no official statement or tangible outcome following the discussion.

He alleged that the project lacks approvals from both the Polavaram Project Authority and the Central Water Commission, raising questions about the government’s intent to implement it.

Rambabu further claimed that Naidu is more focused on securing kickbacks through mobilisation advances than addressing Rayalaseema’s water needs.

He warned that Polavaram’s water storage height may be reduced below 42 metres—a move he claimed Naidu had "accepted"—which would render the project "ineffective" and harm Rayalaseema’s interests.

Rambabu claimed that Naidu would not be able to complete the Polavaram project by 2027, alleging that he has repeatedly "ignored expert advice" and is advancing the project solely for "personal financial gain".

He also alleged that Naidu is "misleading the public" on both the Polavaram project and the construction of Amaravati as the state capital. Only Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy have “truly worked for Rayalaseema’s development,” he claimed.

The ruling TDP is yet to respond.

The Banakacherla-Polavaram Linkage Project is a major inter-basin river-linking initiative proposed by the Andhra government.

It aims to alleviate water scarcity in drought-prone regions, especially Rayalaseema, by transferring surplus water from the Godavari river to the Krishna and Penna basins through a network of reservoirs, canals, and lift irrigation systems.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.